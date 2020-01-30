Former Ohio school security monitor charged with sexually assaulting male students

(CNN) A former school security monitor has been indicted, charged with sexually assaulting four male students, according to the Hamilton County prosecutor's office in Ohio.

Lamont Baldwin, 54, faces 12 counts of gross sexual imposition, all felonies, while he was a security monitor for the Princeton City School District's middle and high school, according to a statement Thursday from the prosecutor's office.

The alleged incidents took place on and off campus in the Cincinnati suburb, prosecutors said.

CNN was unable to identify an attorney for Baldwin.

Police began investigating in late 2019 after students reported incidents to school officials, prosecutors said. Prosecutor Joseph T. Deters told CNN affiliate WXIX that three of the four boys are under 13.

Read More