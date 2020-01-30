3 children were removed from a home after allegations of child abuse. Then investigators found skeletal remains

(CNN) Two Phoenix parents whose children had just been removed from their custody were arrested after authorities responded to a fire at their home and discovered human skeletal remains.

Rafael Loera, 56, and Maribel Loera, 50, were arrested Tuesday and face charges of child abuse after several children were removed from the home and put in the custody of the Arizona Department of Child Safety, according to the Phoenix Police Department. Rafael Loera also faces additional charges for allegedly concealing human body parts, endangerment and arson, police said.

The saga began January 20, when an 11-year-old girl inside the family's home called the Phoenix Police Department and said she was home alone, police said in a news release.

Officers performed a welfare check and soon "discovered evidence of child abuse," the news release said. The child -- the only one home that day -- was placed in the custody of the Arizona DCS.

Investigators gather at the Phoenix home where authorities found skeletal remains after a fire.

DCS later learned of two additional children, according to police, ages 4 and 9. DCS officials removed them from the home Tuesday after receiving a court order authorizing them to do so.

