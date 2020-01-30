The next move in Trump administration's war on the disabled

Rebecca Cokley is the director of the Disability Justice Initiative at the Center for American Progress. She served at the US Department of Education, US Department of Health and Human Services, the National Council on Disability and the White House during the Obama administration. The views expressed here are solely those of the author. Read more opinion on CNN.

(CNN) Disability is not a static condition, in most cases. Someone may be able to take their child to the park one day, and the next be unable to get out of bed. Conditions are long-lasting, but may also be sporadic in nature, with flares that vary in their length and severity.

A number of government benefits are means tested, meaning the eligibility for that program may be tied to how much money an individual or a family earns. Some programs, like the Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI) program, provide benefits that are specifically tied, by definition, to an individual's inability to work due to a disability. SSDI is intended to supplement what would be that individual's income.

To an uninformed outsider's perspective, it may seem like people who currently receive benefits like SSDI are lazy or are just not trying hard enough to work. It's ignorant suppositions like this that seem to be informing the Social Security Administration's latest attack on the benefits that many people with disabilities and their families depend on to survive.

The Social Security Administration (SSA) announced back in November a notice of proposed rulemaking to change the way that disability reviews are conducted for the Supplemental Security Income program (SSI) and the Social Security Disability Insurance program. It targets, among others, those seeking benefits for chronic conditions that flare unpredictably, like Crohn's disease or irritable bowel disease. It would also include children, individuals with mental illnesses and people with eating disorders, leukemia and HIV.

The changes could affect millions of people and households and make it significantly more difficult for those who currently have benefits, over 10 million people , to maintain them. The agency has a comment period that has been extended to January 31.

