Teachers who praise see a 30% increase in good behavior from students
by Sandee LaMotte, CNN
Updated 12:11 AM ET, Thu January 30, 2020
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
Photos:How students around the world are learning in new ways
Bangladesh, solar-powered floating schools – All around the world, schools are reinventing education. During monsoon season in Bangladesh, almost one third of the country is flooded, making school attendance next to impossible. Nonprofit Shidhulai Swanirvar Sangstha came up with a way to bring education to the children most affected: by creating solar-paneled floating schools. Each morning, the elementary schools travel to different communities, picking up children along the way. The boats then docks and teach up to 30 children at a time. The schools contain a laptop, hundreds of books and electronic resources powered by energy generated from the solar panels.