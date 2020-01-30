People lie to seem more honest, study finds

By Meera Senthilingam, CNN

Updated 4:18 AM ET, Thu January 30, 2020

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

The research suggests that people will lie to keep up appearances, or to maintain a good reputation.
The research suggests that people will lie to keep up appearances, or to maintain a good reputation.

(CNN)Believe it or not, people lie in order to maintain a good, honest reputation -- even if it hurts them to do so, or means they lose money.

At least, this is what a team of scientists are suggesting, with evidence to prove it.
To join in the game, picture this scenario: You drive frequently for work and can be compensated for up to 400 miles per month. You also know that the people you work with typically drive 280 to 320 miles each month.
This month, you drive exactly 400 miles. How much of that do you think you'd claim in your expense report? All 400, you say?
    Teachers who praise see a 30% increase in good behavior from students
    Teachers who praise see a 30% increase in good behavior from students
    A team of scientists from the Hebrew University of Jerusalem, the University of Chicago and the University of California, Los Angeles asked this