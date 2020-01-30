People lie to seem more honest, study finds

(CNN) Believe it or not, people lie in order to maintain a good, honest reputation -- even if it hurts them to do so, or means they lose money.

At least, this is what a team of scientists are suggesting, with evidence to prove it.

To join in the game, picture this scenario: You drive frequently for work and can be compensated for up to 400 miles per month. You also know that the people you work with typically drive 280 to 320 miles each month.

This month, you drive exactly 400 miles. How much of that do you think you'd claim in your expense report? All 400, you say?

A team of scientists from the Hebrew University of Jerusalem, the University of Chicago and the University of California, Los Angeles asked this