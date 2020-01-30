This robot hand can 'sweat' to stay cool

(CNN) Scientists have created a soft robot muscle that sweats to stay cool and mimics the movement of a hand.

The researchers, from Cornell University i n New York, developed the robot hand from hydraulically controlled "fingerlike actuators" that have small holes which can secrete water.

The robot, researchers said, can "sweat" to regulate its own temperature.

Robert Shepherd, associate professor of mechanical and aerospace engineering at Cornell, who led the project, said overheating was a particular challenge in robots made from "soft" materials.

That's because flexible, synthetic materials hold heat from the internal engines that run the robot -- unlike metals, which dissipate heat quickly.

Read More