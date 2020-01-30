Brussels (CNN)A European Union task force created to combat Russian disinformation is holding its first-ever summit on hostile foreign influence, as the bloc continues to try and tackle meddling from its eastern neighbor.
International experts gathered in Brussels on Thursday to discuss the evolving nature of the disinformation challenge within the EU, with an eye to mapping future threats and diagnosing areas of vulnerability, as well as identifying new solutions to the steep challenge.
"We are not seeking one magical instrument that will solve the problem," said European Commission Vice President Věra Jourová, adding that the EU was looking to come up with cross-sector strategies to counter disinformation campaigns, particularly from Russia and China.
"As a person who grew up in a communist regime, I know what it means to be surrounded by lies and manipulation ... this is here again with a strong intensity," Jourová, who is from the Czech Republic, said. "This is not a wakeup call; it is a call to arms."
Today, disinformation is deployed across an array of issues, she said, from migration, to health -- most recently with the coronavirus -- the climate change debate and suppressing participation in the electoral process.
Tackling disinformation
Jourová outlined efforts the EU has taken to tackle the threat thus far, including the new Rapid Alert System -- a network launched last year to notify governments about Russian interference efforts before they multiply and spread. Criticisms that the network is not nearly as rapid as it should be underlines the obstacles that the EU faces in coordinating efforts across members states. Thornier still is the task of tackling disinformation emanating from within the EU itself.
"We are increasingly concerned by disinformation from actors in member states -- some campaigns are driven by profit and others are driven by useful idiots," Jourová said, calling to increase the cost of malign campaigns, ramp up regulation and compel social platforms to provide more transparency on political advertising.