The most stylish Valentine's Day jewelry at Nordstrom under $100

While chocolates and roses are a no-brainer for Valentine's Day, sometimes the best way to a loved one's heart is as simple as a piece of jewelry. Cliché or not, a new necklace or pair of earrings is a fashionable and thoughtful gift that will make them think of you every time they wear it. And that's the kind of love that Valentine's Day is all about, right?

No matter what your budget may be, finding the perfect piece of jewelry is easy and affordable at Nordstrom. On top of the other fabulous Valentine's Day gifts we've picked out from the department store, we've rounded up 30 of our favorite jewelry pieces from brands such as Kate Spade, Rebecca Minkoff, Pandora, BaubleBar and more. But the best part is, everything, and we mean everything, on our list is under $100. From a heart-shaped signet ring to geometric hoop earrings adorned with pearls, these affordable finds only look expensive.

Scroll down to shop our top 30 jewelry picks for Valentine's Day available at Nordstrom now.

Kate Spade New York Heart to Heart Pavé Huggie Hoop Earrings ($78; nordstrom.com)

Heart-adorned hoops? These Kate Spade huggies are too cute not to love.

Nashelle 14k-Gold Fill Initial Mini Heart Pendant Necklace ($45; nordstrom.com)

This handmade mini heart pendant necklace comes with a personal initial engraved on it as an extra-special detail.

Alex and Ani Pack of 2 Harry Potter Adjustable Wire Bangles ($59; nordstrom.com)

For any Harry Potter mega-fans, these best friend bangles are the ultimate Valentine's Day gift.

Set & Stones Ryanne Heart Ring ($38; nordstrom.com)

A delicate and tiny heart ring can be worn alone or layered.

Argento Vivo Small Hoop Earrings ($78; nordstrom.com)

Gold hoop earrings like these never go out of style. Available in silver as well, these hoops are lightweight enough to be worn every day.

Sole Society Split Stone Heart Drop Earrings ($68; nordstrom.com)

Heart-shaped stones and mother-of-pearl are the perfect combination of glitz and glamour.

Rebecca Minkoff Major Leather Strap 40mm Watch ($74.98, originally $125; nordstrom.com)

This clean and classic timepiece is timeless, in addition to bringing the perfect shade of pink.

CAM Ascending Zodiac Medallion Necklace ($55; nordstrom.com)

A zodiac medallion necklace is both personal and trendy.

Kendra Scott Poppy Short Pendant Necklace ($88; nordstrom.com)

Each of these heart pendants is hand-carved, making it one of a kind, just like your love.

Argento Vivo Heart Locket Necklace ($38.98, originally $78; nordstrom.com)

It doesn't get much sweeter than a locket. This one, which features a single cubic zirconia in the center, is a timeless piece fit to be worn for years to come.

Lesa Michele Crystal Heart Earrings ($40; nordstrom.com)

Rainbow heart-shaped earrings will put a smile on anyone's face this V-Day.

BaubleBar Anemone Drop Earrings ($48; nordstrom.com)

Add a fun pop of color to any outfit with these beaded flower drop statement earrings.

Kris Nations Enamel Heart Signet Ring ($60; nordstrom.com)

An enameled heart signet ring is fun, colorful and the perfect addition to any ring stack.

Panacea Link Stretch Bracelet ($30; nordstrom.com)

Add a bit of bling to your wrist with this chunky chain link bracelet.

Ettika Heart Charm Layered Necklace ($55; nordstrom.com)

A delicately layered 18-karat gold charm necklace that's equally sweet and on-trend.

BP. Set of 12 Rainbow Crystal Earrings ($25; nordstrom.com)

Why give one pair of earrings when you can give 12? Mix and match with this fun and colorful set of studs and hoops.

Lele Sadoughi Trillium Imitation Pearl Pendant Necklace ($98; nordstrom.com)

This gorgeous pearl pendant necklace can be worn layered or alone, but no matter how it's styled, it's sure to turn heads.

Venessa Arizaga Rainbow Shell Bracelet ($55; nordstrom.com)

This rainbow shell bracelet is like wearing a tropical vacation on your arm. Who wouldn't want that?

Ragen Mini Happy Heart Stud Earrings ($80; nordstrom.com)

This sparkly pair of mini heart stud earrings comes in gold, silver, rose gold or turquoise — and you can't go wrong with any of them.

Nina Heart Shaped Cubic Zirconia Link Bracelet ($65; nordstrom.com)

There's nothing more dazzling than a tennis bracelet, except a tennis bracelet with heart-shaped cubic zirconia, of course.

BaubleBar Gia Imitation Pearl Drop Earrings ($38; nordstrom.com)

Get ahead of spring's hottest trends with these geometric pearl hoop statement earrings.

Kendra Scott Elisa Birthstone Pendant Necklace ($50; nordstrom.com)

Kendra Scott's Elisa necklace is delicate, personal and likely to become an everyday favorite.

Estella Heart & Star Liberty Bracelet ($25; nordstrom.com)

Wearing your heart on your sleeve has never been so gorgeous, thanks to this Estrella bracelet.

Venessa Arizaga Say Anything DIY Bracelet Set ($75; nordstrom.com)

For the fashionable DIY-er in your life.

Akola Horn & Mother-of-Pearl Pendant Necklace ($98; nordstrom.com)

Do good and look good with this chic and modern pendant necklace crafted by women artisans in Uganda.

Pandora Sparkling Freehand Heart Stud Earrings ($55; nordstrom.com)

Silver stud earrings with shining cubic zirconia are the perfect earrings to wear with just about anything.

Lesa Michele Enamel Heart Pendant Necklace ($72; nordstrom.com)

This glittering enamel heart pendant is complete with good luck and protective emblems.

Stella and Bow Gazoo Heart Earrings ($44; nordstrom.com)

These pastel acrylic heart-shaped earrings are trendy, cute and colorful.

Adina's Jewels Pastel Heart Tennis Bracelet ($72; nordstrom.com)

If you love the heart-shaped tennis bracelet above, you'll love this pastel heart tennis bracelet even more.

Swarovski Symbolic Evil Eye Stud Earrings ($69; nordstrom.com)

Swarovski pavé crystals make these evil eye studs even more beautiful.

BP. Curb Link Collar Necklace ($29; nordstrom.com)

Chain link jewelry is a major trend, and it's showing no sign of slowing down for spring, so get ahead of next season with this gold link collar necklace.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed price at the time of publication.