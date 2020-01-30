Valentine's Day gifts that will win any kid's heart

Romance gets all the glory on Valentine's Day, but it's also a perfect opportunity to celebrate everyone you hold dear. So once you've finished shopping for your best guy or gal, take a look at this list. We've curated a ton of awesome gift ideas for the little people who own a huge piece of your heart: your kids and the other special children in your life.

Whether you're looking for a gift marking a baby's first Valentine's Day gift, a not-so-little high school senior, or any kid in between, we've got the goods. Some are red and pink and pretty, but we've got plenty of un-mushy options too. And if you're a last-minute type, no worries — most of our picks ship in a flash. Here are our favorite Valentine's Day gifts for kids at every age. Who needs Cupid?

Babies

Camidy My First Valentine's Outfit ($18.99; amazon.com)

Your cutie patootie will be wearing your heart on his sleeve in this dapper three-piece set. He can sport the bowtied bodysuit without the long-sleeve topper and vice versa, making this ensemble two outfits in one.

Copper Pearl Welcome Baby Set ($37.50; nordstrom.com)

Expecting a special delivery in February? This swaddle and snuggly hat set, festooned in delicate pink hearts and a whimsical "ID tag," is the perfect present for that sweetest of newbies.

Tenth & Pine Love You More Bodysuit ($28; nordstrom.com)

It's like she read your mind! Here's an adorable, comfy basic that will be stealing hearts well beyond February 14.

Baby's First Valentine's Gift Box ($49.99; shophoneybug.com)

What more could a much-loved wee niece, nephew, or godchild wish for? This all-in-one present includes a bodysuit made of 100% organic cotton, a best-selling board book, "Love From the Crayons," and a stretchy, soft swaddle decked out with bold hearts.

Addie & Tate Heart Hat ($9.99; buybuybaby.com)

She'll have onlookers swooning for the rest of the winter in this knit hat. The fuzzy heart and the bouncy pompoms put this little accessory squarely in Insta-worthy territory. It's a sweet deal too.

Ages 2 - 3

Babiators Heart Sunglasses ($36; amazon.com)

She can rock these now in V-Day snaps, and in a few months, trot them out at the beach and pool. And these are truly toddler-proof sunnies. The frames are bendable rubber, and the lenses are shatter-resistant. They deliver UVA/UVB protection, and the lenses are polarized so your kid can see better in the bright sun.

Glowing Bath Time Pals (set of eight, $20; uncommongoods.com)

Water babies will be sweet on these magical bath toys. They glow when put in water, and turn off automatically after the tub is drained. So. Much. Fun!

Little Giraffe Luxe Army Blanket ($94; amazon.com)

Has that old Lovie gotten totally ratty? Treat your tot to a serious upgrade with a modern vibe. Little Giraffe makes really soft blankies. And this one is nice and big, to soothe sleepyheads both at home and on long car trips.

Jellycat Amusable Macaron ($15; nordstrom.com)

A precious little present destined to be toted everywhere? Oui, merci! This squeezable French treat with a sweet smile is ready to win your child's heart.

TStars Valentine's Day T-Rex Tee (starting at $13.99; amazon.com)

This 100-percent cotton, comfy top says it all. It's soft, adorable, and won't seem "dated" after February 14. We vote for the red, but it also comes in pink and black.

Lego Duplo Town Pizza Stand ($9.99; amazon.com)

Build this Lego set together and then have fun adding make-believe toppings to your pretend-play pizza ordering.

Ages 4 - 7

Mini Dragon Model Kit ($10; uncommongoods.com)

Got a kid in mind who's not so much the pink/red/heart type? Look to this cool, eco-friendly craft kit. The parts are made of recycled cardboard, printed with rice-based ink, and the included glue is nontoxic.

Unicorn Cookie Baking Set ($36; uncommongoods.com)

At this age, many kids are eager to help bake cookies. What could be a bigger thrill, then, than an afternoon spent with you trying out this set? It'll be a win-win: You'll make Valentine's Day dessert and memories.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Kid Made Modern Valentine's Craft Kit ($16.99; amazon.com)

Get crafty with your creative kid. This kit has literally everything the two of you need to make a motherlode of old-timey Valentines, from glitter and googly eyes to felt and sticky gems. The one he makes for you is sure to make your heart go pitter-pat.

Bedside Eyeglass Buddies ($30; uncommongoods.com)

This is a Valentine's gift that will actually be used every single day. The friendly frog and kitty will proudly sport your kid's specs overnight. When the glasses are kept in the same place every night, they're less likely to go missing.

Plus-Plus Mini Maker I Love You Tube ($7.99; amazon.com)

A sleek set of puzzle blocks is pretty much a can't-fail Valentine's gift idea for a kid who likes to tinker. The "I Love You" set is obviously perfect for the season, but you can also snag any of 26 other designs, including a narwhal and a snow cone.

Smart Sweets ($20.87 for 8-bag variety pack; amazon.com)

Sure, you can grab a waxy chocolatey something at the supermarket and call it a day. Or you can treat your kids to this treasure trove of sweet (and not at all bad for them) snacks. They get four different chewy varieties of sweet and sour yumminess, in fun packages that are perfect for quick nosh or taking to school.

Piggy Paint Non-Toxic Scented Nail Polish Set ($9.99; target.com)

Many kids want to paint their nails. But does busting out your stash of enamels to swipe on those impossibly perfect little fingers give you pause? The smell alone! The happy solution is this set of natural polishes for those tender toes and fingers.

The Kids' Book of Paper Love ($11.89; amazon.com)

This unique book is, cover to cover, a collection of instant paper crafts. Fast, simple, fun. There's something to be said — no, there's a lot to be said — for analog, hands-on activities.

Design History Girls Eyelash Fringe Sweater ($68; bergdorfgoodman.com)

How fabulous is this? The colors. The piece-y construction. The feathery detailing on the sleeves! Love.

Ages 8 - 12

Suburban Riot More Love Tee ($26; nordstrom.com)

Doesn't the message on this urban-cool cropped tee about sum it up? Yeah, we think so too.

Melissa & Doug Friendship Bracelets Set ($6.99; amazon.com)

Friendship bracelets are essentially a rite of passage for tween girls. This kit will have her making custom bracelets for all her besties. For about seven bucks, you get enough materials to make at least 10 bracelets. Hard to beat that.

PowerUp 3.0 Paper Airplane ($49.99; amazon.com)

Making paper airplanes is something just about every child tries to do at least once, even in this digital age. So this 2020 version is an incredibly logical incarnation of this classic pastime. Armed with a smartphone, your kid can control an ordinary paper plane.

Butter Slime Duo ($10.39 for both; amazon.com)

The slime craze has been around a while. But many kids have moved away from making it themselves (enough with the borax, already) and are into premade concoctions. Enter this pair of tubs filled with fluffy slime — satisfyingly squishy, but not slimy or sticky.

Whoopie Pie Baking Kit ($32.95, originally $35.95; baketivity.com)

Tweens can handle baking with less grown-up supervision. So this Valentine's Day, stay close by, but enjoy watching your kid make scrumptious whoopie pies. (Marshmallow and cake. What could be bad?) This kit comes with premeasured ingredients, designed so tweens can make Valentine delectables all on their own.

Squishy Gummy Bear Light ($28; uncommongoods.com)

Gummy bears. That are LED lamps. That go on when you squeeze their bellies. Enough said.

Na! Na! Na! Surprise ($19.66; walmart.com)

The "unboxing" craze with tweens continues. The latest reimagining is a doll (they all have scented shoes!) and clip-on critter accessory that are unveiled when a balloon filled with confetti is popped.

Vynl: Fortnite Cuddle Team Leader + Love Ranger ($8.99; fun.com)

Fortnite fans (and they are still legion in this age group) will grin when they unwrap these Valentine-themed character collectibles. They can deck out their desks or dressers with Fortnite flair.

Teens

Alphabet Bead Bracelet ($24; isabellegracejewelry.com)

Shiny, simple, and personal, these adorable bracelets check the teen-worthy boxes.

Inspired Cases Candy iPhone Case ($17.99; amazon.com)

Teens change phone cases (or would like to) the way adults change socks. This seasonal one is super cute and has a cool 3-D texture to the image. It's sturdy too, with a rubber frame.

MooWoo Faux Fur Throw Pillow ($13.99; amazon.com)

Does your girl live to decorate her space and change things up with the seasons or just her mood? Soft + fluffy + pretty colors = can't fail.

XO Marshmallow Vanilla Gourmet Marshmallows ($12.95; amazon.com)

These beat chalky conversation hearts any day. Flavored with Madagascar vanilla beans, these cloud-like squares are amazing on their own, but also make killer hot cocoa toppers.

Hydro Flask (starting at $34; hydroflask.com)

It's not just VSCO girls—teens tote water bottles everywhere. Order one of these trendy (and reliable) water bottles in Valentine's Day red or, better yet, give teens an IOU and let them choose the color combo.

JLabs JBuds Air Wireless Earbuds ($49; amazon.com)

Show your teen the love with our favorite budget wireless earbuds which deliver quality sound, comfort and battery life.

Handwriting Necklace ($31.99; amazon.com)

Handmade of European leather and surgical steel, this beautiful custom piece bearing your handwriting and fingerprint (or that of a beloved grandparent, perhaps), is a reminder that they're never alone.

The House Phoenix Dreamcatcher Kit ($34; amazon.com)

A lush, over-the-top dreamcatcher is created from this kit, which comes from a small family-run shop in Canada. Teens who like crafting and tricking out their rooms with unique touches will go crazy over this.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailers' listed prices at the time of publication.