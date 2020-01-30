These ultra-fluffy Ugg slides have an amazing $24 Amazon dupe

Let's face it: When we think of Ugg, what immediately comes to mind is the sheepskin-lined boots that made the brand famous — and have kept our collective feet warm for the past few decades. But last year, Ugg pivoted. Majorly.

Enter: The Fluff Yeah Slide. Part slipper, part sandal, part cartoonish puff bomb, the shoe couldn't be more different from the classic boots we know and love. But despite this, Ugg sold more than 100,000 pairs of the Fluff Yeah in 2019, according to the brand, making it the brand's best-selling product of the year. It was also among the brand's top-rated, raking in more than 2,800 positive reviews on the Ugg site, nearly 2,000 on Amazon and 1,500 on Zappos.

Ugg Fluff Yeah Slide ($99.95; amazon.com, zappos.com)

What makes the Fluff Yeah so beloved? Well, not surprisingly, there's a lot of focus on the fluff. Reviewers love how comfortable all that downy sheepskin feels underfoot, while also raving about the design (the 1.5-inch platform heel is also wrapped in fluff, by the way) and the air-to-fluff combo that the open-toe, sling-back shoe provides. Oh, and there's the fact that, despite looking like an indoor slipper, the Fluff Yeahs can be worn outside thanks to a durable rubber sole.

"Best slippers ever!!!," wrote one reviewer on the Ugg site. "Due to the shoes having amazing support/comfort and a very convenient hard bottom, I decided to travel with them to Vegas for my birthday. Long story short these shoes saved my life. Wore them through the entire airport and got so many compliments. Then took them on the ultimate test and walked with them up and down the strip numerous days. The shoes are still in great condition & now I will definitely be traveling with them until they need to be replaced."

Really, the only downside of Ugg's latest and greatest shoe, which comes in more than a dozen fun colors and patterns, is the price. At $100, the slippers aren't cheap, which is why we were thrilled to discover an Amazon dupe that offers lots of the same features, but at a fraction of the cost.

Meet the Halluci Cross Band Soft Plush Fleece Slippers. Priced at just $23.99 (they're currently on sale and regularly retail for $49.99), the slippers come in seven colors and are, like the Fluff Yeahs, crazy comfortable. With a super-soft fleece upper and a memory foam insole, the Halluci slippers also have a waterproof, anti-slip EVA sole, which means you can wear these slippers anywhere you choose. Need more proof they're great? Just look to the slippers' nearly 1,000 positive reviews.

Halluci Cross Band Soft Plush Fleece Slippers ($23.99, originally $49.99; amazon.com)

"They are the softest fluffy slippers I have ever had on my feet!" wrote one Amazon reviewer, adding, "The soles are the perfect material where you won't ruin these if you need to go to the basement or laundry room in your building. I also like the peep toe, slide style as it keeps my feet warm and protected but they won't get too hot."

Regardless of whether you're in the mood to splurge on the Fluff Yeahs or score a major deal on the Amazon dupe, the overarching lesson here is that we all need to be swaddling our feet in some open-air, fluff-bomb sandal-slippers this year.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailers' listed prices at the time of publication.