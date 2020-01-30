Haul in some savings on a new bag at Timbuk2's End of Season Sale

Timbuk2 makes some of the best bags in the business. This San Francisco-based brand marries style and utility in its ultrapopular messenger bags, backpacks, totes, travel bags and more, all of which are a common sight on morning and evening commutes. And now, a selection of these top-notch carryalls is up to 50% off, plus an additional 10% off with promo code 10MORE, at the End of Season Sale.

Fifty items from Timbuk2 are marked down in this promotion. Just note that you won't be able to return or exchange bags marked for final sale. This sale will last through January 31, so peruse our top picks from this deal below and bag yourself a new bag before time runs out.

Especial Medio Cycling Laptop Backpack ($98.10, originally $179; timbuk2.com)

Mid-size and weatherproof, this backpack is ideal for cyclists, or those who are just looking to carry a laptop comfortably.

Spire Laptop Backpack ($53.10, originally $99; timbuk2.com)

This roll-top backpack was designed exclusively to carry your MacBook and iPad, and has tons of other internal organization and an expandable design.

Division Laptop Backpack ($62.10, originally $109; timbuk2.com)

From one of Timbuk2's most popular lines, the Division is your perfect workday companion.

Launch Backpack ($71.10, originally $129; timbuk2.com)

This ultra lightweight pack features a drawstring closure and minimal internal structure for maximum versatility.

Convertible Backpack Tote ($80.10, originally $129; timbuk2.com)

It's a backpack, but tuck those straps away, and you've got a chic, military-style tote.

Command Messenger Bag ($71.10, originally $139; timbuk2.com)

With a side-entry pocket, this messenger bag was designed with your commute in mind.

Lug Tote ($80.10, originally $149; timbuk2.com)

This crossbody or over-the-shoulder carryall fits just about anything you have to haul.

Mission Sling Bag ($39.60, originally $89; timbuk2.com)

Wear this roll-top, lightweight sling bag around your waist or over your shoulder, and your gear is good to go.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed prices at the time of publication.