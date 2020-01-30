Samsung will soon start shipping the much-anticipated Galaxy Book S

Story highlights The Galaxy Book S launches on February 13

Score a $100 credit with preorders from Samsung

Samsung has finally announced a launch date for the much-anticipated Galaxy Book S: February 13. You can ensure a prompt delivery (and not wait any longer than necessary) as preorders are open right now.

The Book S costs $999.99. You'll need to pick a carrier at the time of preorder: Verizon or Sprint. We've reached out to Samsung to see when an unlocked version might arrive, or if more carriers will be supported, and we'll update this story when/if we get the answer.

Preordering by February 12 (end of day) gives you a nice bonus as well, in the form of a $100 credit for Samsung that can be used for accessories, a tablet or even a PC.

You'll get LTE support out of the box. Remember, this is the ARM-based variant, so it's running Windows 10 on a Qualcomm Snapdragon mobile platform. The DNA of a mobile device is wired throughout the Book S. Samsung wants it to be portable enough and powerful enough for a seamless experience.

The mobile processor and Windows 10 Home OS come with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, but you can expand on the latter via a micro SD card slot.

The app experience will be similar to that of the Surface Pro X, since this is ARM-based. You might find that some applications won't run, but with more computers opting for this architecture, you can expect that to get better in the coming months. An Intel processor version of the Galaxy Book S will arrive at some point in the future.

You get a 10-point multi-touch 13.3-inch Full HD display with a 1920 x 1080 resolution, along with a full-size keyboard and trackpad, all in a build that weighs just 0.96 kilograms or 2.12 pounds. It's also quite thin at 11.8 millimeters, a bit less than half an inch. With its 42-watt-hour battery, you should expect a full-day battery life. It comes in a sleek Mercury Gray.

All in all, it looks pretty good on paper, but we'll be getting hands-on with the Galaxy Book S and have a full review closer to the February 13 launch. You can preorder the Book S from Samsung now for $999.99.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed prices at the time of publication.