Today only: Get a renewed MacBook Pro from Amazon starting at $779.99

Apple's MacBook Pro has traditionally been the brand's most powerful and most expensive laptop, but thanks to Amazon's Gold Box, you can get a 2017 MacBook Pro for less than a MacBook Air right now.

Specifically, the mega retailer has discounted the 2017 13.3-inch MacBook Pro that's part of Amazon's Renewed program, so you'll be getting a refurbished model. There are four models available, all of which are equipped with Intel's 7th Gen Core i5 processor, 8GB of memory, and either 128GB or 256GB of storage.

Apple 13.3-inch MacBook Pro 128GB Space Gray ($779.99, originally $999.99; amazon.com )

Apple 13.3-inch MacBook Pro 256GB Space Gray ($889.99, originally $1,200; amazon.com )

Apple 13.3-inch MacBook Pro 128GB Silver ($779.99, originally $999; amazon.com )

Apple 13.3-inch MacBook Pro 256GB Silver ($889.99, originally $1,200; amazon.com)

At $889.99, the 256GB model is the best deal, thanks to a steeper discount than the $779.99 128GB model and double the storage. You can't swap out the solid-state drive, so make sure to choose a laptop you can grow into.

And take note: These models don't have Apple's Touch Bar and Touch ID fingerprint reader, which Apple originally debuted and reserved for its higher-end MacBook Pro models.

Amazon offers a 90-day guarantee for renewed products, which have undergone testing and had repairs (if needed) conducted by an Amazon-qualified supplier. If you have any problems with your purchase within the first three months, Amazon will replace it or issue a refund.

Just remember, Gold Boxes are only good until midnight PST, so you'll have to act fast if you want to take advantage of the promotion.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed price at the time of publication.