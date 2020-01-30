Today only: Get a renewed MacBook Pro from Amazon starting at $779.99

Apple's MacBook Pro has traditionally been the brand's most powerful and most expensive laptop, but thanks to Amazon's Gold Box, you can get a 2017 MacBook Pro for less than a MacBook Air right now.
Specifically, the mega retailer has discounted the 2017 13.3-inch MacBook Pro that's part of Amazon's Renewed program, so you'll be getting a refurbished model. There are four models available, all of which are equipped with Intel's 7th Gen Core i5 processor, 8GB of memory, and either 128GB or 256GB of storage.
- Apple 13.3-inch MacBook Pro 128GB Space Gray ($779.99, originally $999.99; amazon.com)
- Apple 13.3-inch MacBook Pro 256GB Space Gray ($889.99, originally $1,200; amazon.com)
- Apple 13.3-inch MacBook Pro 128GB Silver ($779.99, originally $999; amazon.com)
- Apple 13.3-inch MacBook Pro 256GB Silver ($889.99, originally $1,200; amazon.com)
At $889.99, the 256GB model is the best deal, thanks to a steeper discount than the $779.99 128GB model and double the storage. You can't swap out the solid-state drive, so make sure to choose a laptop you can grow into.
And take note: These models don't have Apple's Touch Bar and Touch ID fingerprint reader, which Apple originally debuted and reserved for its higher-end MacBook Pro models.
Amazon offers a 90-day guarantee for renewed products, which have undergone testing and had repairs (if needed) conducted by an Amazon-qualified supplier. If you have any problems with your purchase within the first three months, Amazon will replace it or issue a refund.
Just remember, Gold Boxes are only good until midnight PST, so you'll have to act fast if you want to take advantage of the promotion.
Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed price at the time of publication.