Delta credit cards offer highest-ever bonus of up to 100,000 miles

It's an ideal time for anyone who flies Delta Air Lines to open a new credit card. That's because American Express has completely revamped its lineup of Delta credit cards, introducing new perks, enhancing earning rates and making other changes. And now, it's boosted the welcome bonuses across all four personal Delta cards as well as its three Delta business cards.

Now through April 1, 2020, you can earn up to 100,000 bonus miles and 20,000 elite status miles by signing up for a new Delta credit card. This is the highest welcome bonus we've ever seen publicly offered by the airline.

Let's start with a look at the personal Delta credit card offers, which break down like this:

Delta SkyMiles® Blue American Express Card: Earn 15,000 bonus miles when you spend $1,000 in the first three months.

Delta SkyMiles® Gold American Express Card: Earn up to 70,000 bonus miles — 60,000 bonus miles when you spend $2,000 in the first three months, and another 10,000 bonus miles after your first anniversary of card membership.

Delta SkyMiles® Platinum American Express Card: Earn up to 100,000 bonus miles — 80,000 bonus miles when you spend $3,000 in the first three months, and another 20,000 bonus miles after your first anniversary of card membership.

Delta SkyMiles® Reserve American Express Card: Earn up to 100,000 bonus miles and 20,000 Medallion Qualification Miles (MQMs) — 80,000 bonus miles and 20,000 MQMs when you spend $5,000 in the first three months, and another 20,000 bonus miles after your first anniversary of card membership.

It's important to note that for all of the above welcome bonuses except for the Delta Blue Amex, some of the bonus miles aren't earned until after your first anniversary of card membership. That means you'll need to pay the card's annual fee for the second year to get the remaining portion of the bonus.

Delta uses a dynamic pricing scheme for its award flights instead of a fixed award chart, so you can expect to get a fairly consistent value for your miles. CNN Underscored's partner The Points Guy values Delta SkyMiles at 1.2 cents apiece, making these bonuses worth between $180 and $1,200. The bonus MQMs offered on the Delta Reserve can also be a big boost for anyone actively chasing Delta elite status. And you can potentially squeeze even more value from your miles by taking advantage of Delta's weekly SkyMiles deals, which offer discounted awards flights from as little as 2,500 miles one-way.

Which Delta credit card should you choose?

While all these cards are geared toward Delta flyers, the best Delta credit card for you will depend on how frequently you fly with the airline and your spending habits. If it's simply bonus miles you're after and you don't want to pay an annual fee, then the Delta SkyMiles Blue Amex card is for you. It earns 2 miles for every dollar you spend on eligible Delta purchases and at restaurants worldwide, and 1 mile per dollar on everything else. It also offers a 20% discount on in-flight purchases, access to Delta's Pay with Miles program, a $100 Delta flight credit after you spend $10,000 in eligible purchases on your card in a calendar year, and no foreign transaction fees.

However, if you fly Delta occasionally — even once per year — and don't mind paying a $99 annual fee (which is even waived for the first year you have the card), you'll get a lot more value from the Delta SkyMiles Gold Amex. Aside from a much heftier welcome bonus, it comes with more perks, including your first checked bag free (which normally costs $30-$60 for basic economy passengers) and priority boarding. In addition to 2 miles per dollar on Delta and restaurant purchases, it earns 2 miles per dollar on US supermarket spending.

Premium Delta credit card options

If you go on more than a few trips each year and Delta is your carrier of choice, it'll probably make more sense to go with one of Delta's more premium credit cards. The Delta SkyMiles Platinum Amex and the Delta SkyMiles Reserve Amex have annual fees of $250 and $550 respectively, but are loaded with elite-like benefits and shortcuts to earning elite status to go along with them. The Delta Platinum Amex has many of the same perks as the Gold version, such as a free checked bag on Delta flights and priority boarding, plus it earns 3 miles for every dollar you spend on eligible Delta purchases and at hotels, and comes with a Global Entry/TSA PreCheck fee credit worth up to $100 every 4 years (or 4½ years for TSA PreCheck), and a domestic main cabin round-trip companion certificate each year upon renewal of your card.

For those chasing Silver, Gold or Platinum elite status, the Delta Platinum Amex waives Delta's Medallion Qualifying Dollars (MQD) requirement when you spend $25,000 on the card in a calendar year, and also offers up to 20,000 in bonus MQMs every year — 10,000 MQMs when you spend $25,000 on the card in a year, and another 10,000 MQMs when you get to a total of $50,000 spending in a year.

Meanwhile, the Delta SkyMiles Reserve Amex comes with even more benefits, such as complimentary access to Delta Sky Clubs as well as the exclusive American Express Centurion Lounges when you're flying on a Delta flight, access to complimentary upgrades for non-elites, and an annual companion certificate that can be used for first-class travel each year upon renewal of your card. It earns 3 miles for every dollar you spend on eligible Delta purchases, and 1 mile for every dollar you spend on everything else.

With the Delta Reserve Amex, you can also earn up to 60,000 bonus MQMs each calendar year — 15,000 MQMs for every $30,000 spent — and can waive Delta's MQD requirement for elite status up to the Platinum level by spending $25,000 in a calendar year, or the MQD requirement for Diamond status by spending at least $250,000. Bundle the 60,000 MQMs with the 20,000 MQMs you get from the welcome bonus and the MQD requirement, and you can earn Delta Platinum elite status in your first year without ever setting foot on a plane.

Delta credit cards for business owners

If you own a business, you might want to consider getting one of the Delta business credit cards, which come with slightly different perks and bonuses than the personal cards. Here's a look at the limited-time welcome offers on the three Delta business cards, which are also only available now through April 1, 2020:

Delta SkyMiles® Gold Business American Express Card: Earn up to 70,000 bonus miles — 60,000 bonus miles when you spend $2,000 in the first three months, and another 10,000 bonus miles after your first anniversary of card membership.

Delta SkyMiles® Platinum Business American Express Card: Earn up to 100,000 bonus miles — 80,000 bonus miles when you spend $3,000 in the first three months, and another 20,000 bonus miles after your first anniversary of card membership.

Delta SkyMiles® Reserve Business American Express Card: Earn up to 100,000 bonus miles and 20,000 Medallion Qualification Miles (MQMs) — 80,000 bonus miles and 20,000 MQMs when you spend $5,000 in your first three months, and another 20,000 bonus miles after your first anniversary of card membership.

Similar to the personal version, the Delta Gold Business Amex comes with a free checked bag and priority boarding on Delta flights, a 20% discount on eligible in-flight purchases, access to Delta's Pay with Miles program, up to $100 in Delta flight credit after you spend $10,000 in eligible purchases on your card in a calendar year, and no foreign transaction fees. But it earns miles a little differently. In addition to earning 2 miles for every dollar you spend on Delta and US restaurant purchases, you'll also earn 2 miles per dollar on US shipping purchases and US purchases for advertising in select media. Like the personal version, the business version waives its $99 annual fee for the first year.

The Delta Platinum Business Amex also has similar perks and benefits to its personal card counterpart, including the same 3 miles per dollar bonus categories, the same free checked bag and priority boarding, the same ability to earn bonus MQMs and the same $250 annual fee. But the business version also earns 1.5 miles per dollar on single eligible purchases of $5,000 or more, which is an extra half point per dollar, up to 50,000 additional miles per year.

The American Express Centurion Lounge in Miami.

Finally, the Delta Reserve Business Amex matches the high-end travel perks of the personal Delta Reserve card, including complimentary access to Delta Sky Clubs and American Express Centurion Lounges when you're flying on a Delta flight, access to complimentary upgrades for non-elites, an annual companion certificate that can be used for first-class travel each year upon renewal of your card, the ability to earn bonus MQMs, 3 miles for every dollar you spend on eligible Delta purchases and a $550 annual fee. But the business version of the card also has another feature: after you spend $150,000 on your card in a calendar year, you'll earn 1.5 miles per dollar on all your eligible purchases for the rest of the year, except eligible Delta purchases, which continue to earn 3 miles per dollar.

How do the Delta credit cards stack up to our benchmark card?

All seven Delta credit cards top CNN Underscored's benchmark credit card, the Citi® Double Cash Card, on several of our criteria. They offer welcome bonuses, bonus categories and travel benefits and don't charge foreign transaction fees. If you're a regular Delta flyer, you'll likely find value in at least one if not all of these areas.

On the flip side, aside from the Delta Blue Amex, all the Delta cards have annual fees either right off the bat or after the first year, which our benchmark card doesn't. And since Delta SkyMiles are worth 1.2 cents apiece, according to The Points Guy, unless you're really good at maximizing Delta SkyMiles, the Citi Double Cash card's 2% return — 1% when you make a purchase, and another 1% when you pay it off — beats the Delta cards when it comes to everyday spending. You can read more about our methodology and our benchmark credit card concept here.

For people who can really utilize the Delta travel benefits on these cards, or who regularly spend a lot of money in one or more of the bonus categories, the pros of these cards likely make the annual fees worth the cost. But if you don't find yourself on a Delta flight very often, you might want to choose a card that aligns better with your needs. In that case, check our our guide to "The best credit cards of 2020" for other options.

These offers are for a limited time

In theory, you can carry multiple Delta credit cards at once. They can be a mix of personal and business cards, or two or more of each. So, if you applied for both the Delta Platinum and Delta Reserve cards and met the requirements for each of their welcome bonuses, you could walk away with 200,000 bonus miles and 20,000 MQMs. However, when it comes to American Express credit cards, you can only get the welcome bonus on a given card once per lifetime, meaning if you've had either card before, you won't be eligible to get the bonus on that card again.

Therefore, timing is key when applying for American Express cards like these. Since the issuer only lets you earn the welcome bonus on a card once per lifetime, it's important to apply when there's a good bonus. These highest-ever welcome bonuses will only be available until April 1, 2020, so if you're considering getting either a personal or business Delta credit card, make sure to apply before it's too late.

