Yes for $350, you can get a life-sized Baby Yoda

Many of us are struggling to cope with the fact that "The Mandalorian" Season 1 has wrapped and that we have to wait several months until Season 2. But fear not, young Padawans, for The Child (aka our beloved Baby Yoda) merch will be landing this spring. And now, for $350, you can get a lifesize re-creation of everyone's favorite 50-year-old.

Yes, Sideshow is selling a lifesize figure of The Child, and preorders are open now from its online store. You can expect your figure to ship between August and October, and you'll be required to deposit a $35 nonrefundable hold. There's even a payment plan.

And oh boy, does this look real! It literally looks just like The Child from "The Mandalorian," and it comes with the Shifter Knob (the silver metal ball from The Mandalorian's ship that this young friend took).

The Child figure is 16.5 inches tall and is set on a black base, which allows the focus to stay on The Child and makes it easy for you to proudly display this figure in your home, on your nightstand or even on your desk at work. It's really epic and preorders are open here.

There's a lot of interest in this one. The listing first appeared late in the evening on January 29, and I couldn't even get on the site, as it partially crashed due to interest.

But at $350, this won't be in everyone's price range.

Luckily for those who want Baby Yoda merch, but want to spend a little less, there are options. From Hasbro, you can get the miniature 1-inch The Child figure. It's just $9.99 and includes a frog, metal ball and a soup bowl. This way you can recreate classic moments from the show. The larger plush figure costs $26.99 from ShopDisney but is currently sold out. We're expecting more units to arrive as spring gets closer. Remember that many don't ship till May, you must. You can get the 11-inch The Child Plush on Amazon.com for $24.99. It should ship in late-May.

And if you want some clothing with the Baby Yoda face on it, ShopDisney is your go-to. You can get an adorable The Child Spirit Jersey in a fun light green color, with "Star Wars: The Mandalorian" on the back, for $69.99. There are even socks with a cartoon Baby Yoda on them for $16.99. A Funko bobblehead of The Child for $12.99 is available from ShopDisney. PopSockets also has a few The Child-themed offerings here.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailers' listed prices at the time of publication.