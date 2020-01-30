She was cropped out of a photo of white climate activists. Now, she says it's time to stop erasing African voices

By Caleb Okereke and Stephanie Busari, CNN

Updated 12:32 PM ET, Thu January 30, 2020

Climate activists Vanessa Nakate, Luisa Neubauer, Greta Thunberg, Isabelle Axelsson and Loukina Tille, from left, arrive for a news conference in Davos. The AP news agency apologized for earlier publishing an image with Nakate cropped out.
Kampala, Uganda (CNN)When Ugandan climate change activist Vanessa Nakate attended the World Economic Conference in Davos, Switzerland, she was excited to share her message with the world.

Instead, she ended up at the center of a fierce debate over race and representation in the media.
Nakate, 23, had been invited to attend a youth climate science event. When news coverage of the event emerged, she noticed she had been cropped out of a photograph, where she appeared alongside activists Greta Thunberg, Isabelle Axelsson, Luisa Neubauer and Loukina Tille.
Nakate told CNN that the incident points to a wider issue of erasure of African voices in climate action conversations.