These countries have evacuated citizens from Wuhan because of the coronavirus

(CNN) Countries are scrambling to evacuate their citizens from Wuhan, the epicenter of the novel coronavirus outbreak in Hubei province, as the number of cases overtake the 2003 SARS outbreak inside mainland China.

Flights have been chartered and various quarantine measures have been put in place, ranging from a special medical center to being placed in a detention center in the Indian Ocean.

It comes as the worldwide total rose to more than 6,000 confirmed cases of the virus -- after a 30% increase in reported infections on mainland China overnight.

Australia

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced Wednesday the evacuation will be aided by the country's flag carrier Qantas Airways.

