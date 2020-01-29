First detailed images of a turbulent surface of the sun, thanks to new telescope

By Ashley Strickland, CNN

Updated 1:19 PM ET, Wed January 29, 2020

The Daniel K. Inouye Solar Telescope has produced the highest resolution image of the sun's surface ever taken. In this picture, taken at 789 nanometers (nm), we can see features as small as 18 miles in size for the first time ever. The image shows a pattern of turbulent, "boiling" gas that covers the entire sun.

(CNN)The surface of our sun is a wild, violent place and now we can see it in exquisite detail, thanks to the first images returned by the National Science Foundation's Daniel K. Inouye Solar Telescope based in Hawaii.

The ground-based telescope will work with NASA's Parker Solar Probe, which is orbiting the sun, and the upcoming European Space Agency/NASA Solar Orbiter to help us learn more about the sun and how the space weather it creates could affect Earth.
Details in the newly released images show plasma, which covers the sun, that appears to boil. Giant, Texas-sized cells help create convection, where heat from inside the sun is drawn up to the surface while other cells cool and sink beneath it.