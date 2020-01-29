Roger Goodell on Antonio Brown: 'We want to help get him on the right track'

Miami (CNN)The NFL is committed to helping Antonio Brown get "on the right track," commissioner Roger Goodell says.
"The first thing for all of us is to think about the well-being of Antonio, to understand what Antonio's going through," Goodell said Wednesday in Miami at his annual Super Bowl news conference. The league's investigation into the former NFL wide receiver has been ongoing for months.
"We don't talk about the wellness of our players publicly, but I would tell you that you can be sure that the NFL and the (NFL Players Association) have a tremendous amount of resources that are available to all players," Goodell continued. "They're going to be made available to Antonio.
"We want to help get him on the right track and get him in a position where he thinks he can be successful in life. We are confident that can happen... And the first step is making sure that we're doing everything to help Antonio."
Brown turned himself in Thursday at the Broward County Jail on charges related to an alleged assault at his home. A man believed to be his attorney told CNN affiliate WFOR he advised Brown not to make a statement and that his client would be acquitted.
Police issued the arrest warrant in Hollywood, Florida, after an incident at Brown's home in which he and his trainer allegedly assaulted a delivery truck driver, authorities said.
Brown faces one count each of burglary with battery, burglary of an unoccupied conveyance and criminal mischief, the Hollywood Police Department said. A Broward County judge ordered Brown to undergo a mental health evaluation.
Once a star with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Brown, a seven-time Pro Bowler, was traded to Oakland in March but was quickly released.
The New England Patriots signed him in September. A few days later, one of his former off-season athletic trainers filed a lawsuit accusing him of rape and assault.
Brown's attorney at the time said the relationship was consensual, and he denies the allegations in the lawsuit. Brown also