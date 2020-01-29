Roger Goodell on Antonio Brown: 'We want to help get him on the right track'

Miami (CNN) The NFL is committed to helping Antonio Brown get "on the right track," commissioner Roger Goodell says.

"The first thing for all of us is to think about the well-being of Antonio, to understand what Antonio's going through," Goodell said Wednesday in Miami at his annual Super Bowl news conference. The league's investigation into the former NFL wide receiver has been ongoing for months.

"We don't talk about the wellness of our players publicly, but I would tell you that you can be sure that the NFL and the (NFL Players Association) have a tremendous amount of resources that are available to all players," Goodell continued. "They're going to be made available to Antonio.

"We want to help get him on the right track and get him in a position where he thinks he can be successful in life. We are confident that can happen... And the first step is making sure that we're doing everything to help Antonio."