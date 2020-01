A pizza shop took down its billboard making light of human trafficking after predictable backlash

(CNN) The East of Chicago Pizza store in Barberton, Ohio, is known for its cheeky billboards. But its last one made light of human trafficking, taking things a touch too far for locals.

The store's owner, Jeremy Clemetson, said the "fat people are harder to kidnap" sign was never meant to offend anyone.

"I have seven kids of my own so once the human trafficking aspect came up, I took it down," Clemetson told CNN.

People were nonetheless upset.

"You shouldn't make a joke about kidnapping regardless of what it is," one person told CNN affiliate WOIO . "I just think that was poor taste, very poor taste, very offensive," said another.

