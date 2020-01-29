Man charged with killing five of his infant children over 30 years

(CNN) A California man has been charged in the serial homicides of five of his infant children.

Paul Allen Perez, 57, was arrested in connection with a 2007 cold case involving the death of a child, according to the Yolo County Sheriff's Department. He's been charged with five counts of felony murder.

According to the sheriff's department and coroner, a deceased infant was discovered by a fisherman on March 29, 2007 in a waterway just east of the city of Woodland. The infant was found in a sealed, weighted container.

"In my 40 years in law enforcement, I cannot think of a case more disturbing than this one," said Yolo County Sheriff Tom Lopez.

The case remained cold until October of 2019 when DNA comparison technology identified the infant as Nikko Lee Perez, born on November 8, 1996, according to the sheriff's department.

