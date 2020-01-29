A class of Georgia state troopers has been dismissed after cheating on a key exam

(CNN) An entire class of Georgia state troopers was implicated in a cheating scandal that resulted in large scale disciplinary actions.

The training academy class of 2019 reportedly cheated on their radar gun test, which is a critical step in graduating from the training academy.

All 33 cadets were found to have violated the code of conduct form that they signed at the beginning of the course to maintain academic integrity.

"It's a punch in the gut," Georgia Department of Public Safety Commissioner Col. Mark W. McDonough said during a press conference.

Of the 33 original members of the class, one resigned, one is on military leave, and another was previously dismissed before the investigation was complete. This means all the remaining troopers were dropped from the force on Wednesday, according to McDonough.

