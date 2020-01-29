Four people are dead and a 1-week-old baby from Florida is missing

(CNN) The disappearance of a 1-week-old baby took several twists Wednesday when the man who police think took the boy was found dead off a Florida highway and police said they are looking for information about a woman who might have been in a van with him.

The newborn, Andrew Caballeiro, has been missing from his Miami home since Tuesday and authorities have issued a Florida Amber Alert as they continue to look for him.

Three women were found in the house, dead from apparent gunshot wounds, Miami-Dade Police said.

The missing child is 1-week-old and weighs just seven pounds.

Law enforcement officials think Andrew was taken by his father, Ernesto Caballeiro, who was found dead Wednesday in the woods near his van, hundreds of miles away.

He had what appeared to be a self-inflicted wound from a rifle to his head, Pasco County Sheriff Chris Nocco told reporters.

