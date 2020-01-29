Fan selfie may be last photo of Kobe Bryant

(CNN) When Brady Smigiel, 13, captured a blurry selfie with his idol, Kobe Bryant, on Saturday at the Mamba Sports Academy, he didn't know it probably would be one of the last photos of the NBA legend alive.

Just the day after, Bryant and his daughter Gianna were killed in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California, along with 7 other people.

Brady, who played in the Mamba Cup for Team Edge last weekend along with his twin brother, Beau, woke up thinking "Let's go see Kobe before our games," his mother Dionne Reich Smigiel told CNN.

"They are both obsessed with basketball and big fans of Kobe," she said. "Brady was writing to our 'family text' group all day."

"When we are in Newport Beach, Brady makes me drive by Kobe's gate just in hopes he might be driving out at the same time," Smigiel added.

Read More