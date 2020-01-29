(CNN) Duke basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski is apologizing, at least in part, to students after berating the Cameron Crazies fan section during the team's game against the University of Pittsburgh.

Shortly before halftime of Tuesday night's game, the fans began chanting at Pitt's coach, "Jeff Capel, sit with us." It's a common tactic for the Crazies when a former Blue Devil visits Durham with another team.

Capel checks two boxes: He played guard for Duke in the 1990s and returned in 2011 to Durham, where he served seven years as one of Krzyzewski's assistants.

The Cameron Crazies taunt Pitt's Au'Diese Toney during Tuesday's game.

This explains why with minutes left in the first half, Coach K lit into his fan base, yelling "Shut up!" multiple times as a referee tried to usher him back to his bench.

At the half, a clearly angry Krzyzewski continued to admonish fans, saying, "He's one of us!" The Crazies appeared forlorn at being dressed down by the legendary skipper. He walked over to Capel later and appeared to apologize.

