Two dead satellites might collide above the US today

(CNN) There is a possibility that two inactive satellites currently in low Earth orbit will collide on Wednesday above the US, according to space debris tracking service LeoLabs.

If the two satellites crash into each other, the collision will result in thousands of pieces of small space debris which will pose a massive risk to other satellites in space.

LeoLabs tweeted Monday that astronomers are monitoring the close approach of two decades-old satellites which will come within 13 to 87 meters of each other at 6:39 p.m. EST. There is a 1 in 1,000 chance that the two will collide.

While 1 in 1,000 sounds very unlikely, that probability poses an extremely high risk in the space industry. Jonathan McDowell, an astronomer at the Harvard-Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics, told CNN that the likelihood of the satellites colliding is "extremely alarming."

The large size of the satellites combined increases the possibility of a collision, according to LeoLabs

2/ On Jan 29 at 23:39:35 UTC, these two objects will pass close by one another at a relative velocity of 14.7 km/s (900km directly above Pittsburgh, PA). Our latest metrics on the event show a predicted miss distance of between 15-30 meters. pic.twitter.com/Hlb1KeQ50U — LeoLabs, Inc. (@LeoLabs_Space) January 27, 2020

