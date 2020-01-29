Florida day care worker fired after writing message on child's stomach

(CNN) A day care worker has been fired after a mother discovered a message asking for more diapers written in marker on her son's chest and stomach.

In a Facebook post, Heather Chisum posted the photos showing the ink-stained skin of her 1-year-old son. The message read, "Mom, I'm out of diapers. (Please) read my report."

Chisum said a worker at the Children's Education Center of the Islands in Sanibel wrote the message on her son's body after she had forgotten to check the day care's daily report, according to CNN affiliate WINK

"Immediately I was upset. I didn't know what to do. I called family. I said, 'Is this something I should be upset about? Am I overreacting?' They told me I wasn't," Chisum told WINK.

She said she sees several teachers at drop-off and pickup every day, and that any of them could have just told her she needed to bring in more diapers.

