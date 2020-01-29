Chris Doleman, Hall of Fame defensive end, dies at 58

(CNN) Hall of Fame defensive end Chris Doleman died Tuesday night after a two-year battle with cancer. He was 58.

The Minnesota Vikings, where he played 10 seasons in the NFL, remembered him in a statement.

"Chris was a great example for players past and present, as he embodied all the best characteristics of a Viking -- resilience, toughness and a competitive spirit," the team said. "Chris always carried himself with dignity and class. Vikings fans worldwide will greatly miss him."

Doleman had been battling glioblastoma ever since he underwent surgery to remove a brain tumor in January 2018, the NFL said . Glioblastoma is a type of cancer that occurs in the brain or spinal cord, according to Mayo Clinic

It's the same cancer that killed the late Arizona Sen. John McCain, Joe Biden's son, Beau, and Sen. Edward Kennedy. Coleman told NBC Sports he "cried like a baby" when he was diagnosed.

