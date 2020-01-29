The author tour for the controversial book 'American Dirt' has been canceled over safety concerns

(CNN) After much backlash against her book "American Dirt," Jeanine Cummins will not be going on the scheduled author tour to promote her novel.

The announcement was made by publisher Flatiron Books, which said it made the decision because of safety concerns.

"Based on specific threats to booksellers and the author, we believe there exists real peril to their safety," wrote Bob Miller, president and publisher of Flatiron.

Miller also addressed the controversy surrounding the book, saying the discussion around "American Dirt" has "exposed deep inadequacies" in how the publisher addresses diversity and representation.

"American Dirt"

Miller apologized for specific issues people raised with the book and its rollout, including saying Cummins' husband was a undocumented immigrant without specifying he is from Ireland, and using barbed wire as decor at its bookseller dinner, matching part of the book's jacket design.

