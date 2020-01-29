Allen Iverson's stolen backpack containing $500,000 worth of jewelry found by Philadelphia police

By Brian Ries, CNN

Updated 10:08 AM ET, Wed January 29, 2020

Allen Iverson smiles at the BIG3 three on three basketball league at Wells Fargo Center on July 16, 2017 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
(CNN)A backpack containing $500,000 of jewelry that reportedly belonged to former NBA star Allen Iverson was stolen from a hotel in Philadelphia. It was later returned.

The backpack was stolen from the lobby of Philadelphia's Sofitel Hotel on Monday morning, Philadelphia Police said.
A 21-year-old man later surrendered to police, and the jewelry was returned, Officer Miguel Torres confirmed to CNN.
A Philadelphia police spokesman said the department was not identifying the victim in this case; it typically doesn't name victims for privacy concerns and for their protection. But a rep for Iverson tweeted that the basketball player's stolen jewelry had been safely returned.
    "Allen thanks the Philadelphia Police Department along with the people of Philadelphia for their support in this matter," the Moore Management and Entertainment statement said. Iverson retweeted it to his own account.
    Iverson was selected first overall in the 1996 draft by the Philadelphia 76ers, where he played most of his career. The 11-time NBA All-Star is a Philadelphia legend -- he led the franchise to the NBA Finals and his number, 3, was retired by the team in 2014.

    With reporting by CNN's Mirna Alsharif and Wayne Sterling