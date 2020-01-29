Allen Iverson's stolen backpack containing $500,000 worth of jewelry found by Philadelphia police

(CNN) A backpack containing $500,000 of jewelry that reportedly belonged to former NBA star Allen Iverson was stolen from a hotel in Philadelphia. It was later returned.

The backpack was stolen from the lobby of Philadelphia's Sofitel Hotel on Monday morning, Philadelphia Police said.

A 21-year-old man later surrendered to police, and the jewelry was returned, Officer Miguel Torres confirmed to CNN.

A Philadelphia police spokesman said the department was not identifying the victim in this case; it typically doesn't name victims for privacy concerns and for their protection. But a rep for Iverson tweeted that the basketball player's stolen jewelry had been safely returned.

"Allen thanks the Philadelphia Police Department along with the people of Philadelphia for their support in this matter," the Moore Management and Entertainment statement said. Iverson retweeted it to his own account.

