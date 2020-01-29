Toddler's adorable song about ill-fated dinosaurs in love goes viral

By Lianne Kolirin, CNN

Updated 11:21 AM ET, Wed January 29, 2020

Three-year-old Fenn wrote the song, which has been listened to more than half a million times.
(CNN)With almost 25,000 followers on Twitter and nearly twice that on Instagram, musician Tom Rosenthal is no stranger to social media.

But when the singer-songwriter's most recent Twitter post went viral, it owed more to his three-year-old daughter than his own creativity.
As Rosenthal prepares to head off on a European tour, his daughter Fenn is having her own moment in the spotlight, with a song she dreamed up about tragically doomed dinosaurs getting played more than half a million times.
"Dinosaurs in love" is Fenn's first solo creation, according to her father, who regularly encourages her and older sister, Bess, 6, to compose their own melodies.
    He tweeted: "Fenn, my nearly 4 year old daughter, recorded her first ever solo song today. She came up with all the words herself and I helped her a little bit with the tune. It's called 'Dinosaurs in Love'."
    The lyrics -- which start on a high note but end with extinction -- were purely her own creation, Rosenthal says. She sings: