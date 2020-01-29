Toddler's adorable song about ill-fated dinosaurs in love goes viral

(CNN) With almost 25,000 followers on Twitter and nearly twice that on Instagram, musician Tom Rosenthal is no stranger to social media.

But when the singer-songwriter's most recent Twitter post went viral, it owed more to his three-year-old daughter than his own creativity.

As Rosenthal prepares to head off on a European tour, his daughter Fenn is having her own moment in the spotlight, with a song she dreamed up about tragically doomed dinosaurs getting played more than half a million times.

"Dinosaurs in love" is Fenn's first solo creation, according to her father, who regularly encourages her and older sister, Bess, 6, to compose their own melodies.

Fenn, my nearly 4 year old daughter, recorded her first ever solo song today. She came up with all the words herself and I helped her a little bit with the tune. It's called 'Dinosaurs in Love'. 🦕❤️🦕 pic.twitter.com/erCgG0sUvP — Tom Rosenthal (@tomrosenthal) January 28, 2020

He tweeted: "Fenn, my nearly 4 year old daughter, recorded her first ever solo song today. She came up with all the words herself and I helped her a little bit with the tune. It's called 'Dinosaurs in Love'."

