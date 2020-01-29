Snake venom can now be made in a lab and that could save many lives

(CNN) If you're unlucky enough to have a poisonous snake sink its fangs into you, your best hope is an antivenom, which has been made in the same way since Victorian times.

It involves milking snake venom by hand and injecting it into horses or other animals in small doses to evoke an immune response. The animal's blood is drawn and purified to obtain antibodies that act against the venom.

Producing antivenom in this way can get messy, not to mention dangerous. The process is error prone, laborious and the finished serum can result in serious side effects.

Experts have long called for better ways to treat snake bites, which kill some 200 people a day.