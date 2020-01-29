Four companies have recalled more than 165,000 infant incline sleepers due to suffocation risk

(CNN)The federal Consumer Product Safety Commission along with four different companies have recalled more than 165,000 infant incline sleepers due to risk of suffocation.
The companies impacted by the recall include; Summer Infant, Graco, Delta Enterprises Corp, and Evenflo, according to the US Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).
"Infant fatalities have been reported with other manufacturers' inclined sleep products, after the infants rolled from their back to their stomach or side, or under other circumstances," according to news releases from the CPSC on Wednesday.
In 2019, the federal agency announced that Fisher-Price'