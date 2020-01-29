Warming temperatures could mean more heat-related illnesses and new diseases, experts warn

(CNN)Rising temperatures triggering extreme weather events around the world could result in an increase in heat-related illnesses and deaths, as well as the threat of new infectious diseases, according to experts.
We just wrapped the planet's second-hottest year and the hottest decade in recorded history.
Scientists predict that future summers will "smash" temperature records, with developing countries and small islands facing the greatest threat.
Now a new paper published in the Journal of Clinical Investigation, says that with climate change, we can expect cases of heat cramps, heat exhaustion, and potentially fatal heat strokes to climb.
How climate change affects our body temperature
Our bodies have the ability to regulate themselves within a few degrees of the ideal core body temperature of 98.6°Fahrenheit. Body temperature is influenced by the environment, homeostasis (internal mechanisms that maintai