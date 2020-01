Warming temperatures could mean more heat-related illnesses and new diseases, experts warn

(CNN) Rising temperatures triggering extreme weather events around the world could result in an increase in heat-related illnesses and deaths, as well as the threat of new infectious diseases, according to experts.

Scientists predict that future summers will "smash" temperature records , with developing countries and small islands facing the greatest threat.

Now a new paper published in the Journal of Clinical Investigation , says that with climate change, we can expect cases of heat cramps, heat exhaustion, and potentially fatal heat strokes to climb.

How climate change affects our body temperature

