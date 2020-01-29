Putin pardons Israeli-American woman jailed in Russia for drug smuggling

Moscow (CNN) Russian President Vladimir Putin has pardoned Naama Issachar, an American-Israeli woman jailed in Russia on drug charges, the Kremlin said in a statement Wednesday.

According to the statement, the presidential decree pardoning Issachar on "humanitarian principles" is effective immediately.

"I thank my friend, President Putin, on his granting of a pardon to Naama Issachar," he said. "I expect we will meet tomorrow and we will discuss the deal of the century and the recent regional developments."

It now appears certain that Issachar will fly back to Israel with Netanyahu, who announced his trip to Moscow only yesterday.

