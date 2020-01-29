Putin pardons Israeli-American woman jailed in Russia for drug smuggling

Moscow (CNN) Russian President Vladimir Putin has pardoned Naama Issachar , an American-Israeli woman jailed in Russia on drug charges, the Kremlin said in a statement Wednesday.

According to the statement, the presidential decree pardoning Issachar on "humanitarian principles" is effective immediately.

A dual American-Israeli citizen, Issachar has been in prison in Moscow since April when she was stopped at the airport for having 9.5 grams of marijuana in her checked luggage.

She was subsequently convicted of drug smuggling and sentenced to seven-and-a-half years in prison.

Since her arrest, Netanyahu has repeatedly pleaded Issachar's case with Putin, asking the Russian President to pardon her and allow her to return to Israel.