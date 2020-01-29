The Upright Go aims to get you on the path to better posture

If you're one of the 80% of adults who suffer from low back pain, it might be due to bad posture. We all know hunching over is bad, but breaking the habit and sitting up straight can be difficult. And that's where the Upright GO 2: Perfect Your Posture Training Device comes in.

This little device, available for $89, sticks right to your back and tracks your posture as you go through your day. It comes with 10 reusable silicone adhesives, plus you can buy replacements right from the app.

The Upright GO has two different modes, training and tracking. If you're in training mode, slouching will cause the Upright GO to give you a little buzz. Don't worry, it's nothing too startling. It's more annoying than anything, but it does a good job of reminding you to sit up straight. Tracking mode turns off the buzzing and just records your posture (although your phone will still send you a notification if you've had bad posture for 15 minutes straight).

I tested the Upright GO for a few days and definitely felt the difference. It helped me sit up straight, plus it's super simple to use. All you have to do is download the Upright GO app for iOS or Android, stick the device on your back with an adhesive, set your posture, and you're ready to start training. The buzzing was a great reminder to straighten my back, and even after I turned the device to tracking mode, I caught myself slouching and would quickly sit up again. I used the tracker for multiple workdays and the battery never came close to dying. I just kept it at my desk, where I would "train" and leave it charging overnight. It charges with a USB-C cable, which comes in the box.

There is also a necklace you can purchase for the Upright GO in case you don't want to actually stick the tracker to your back. It's a lightweight, discreet collar and the device plugs right in. It fit underneath my shirt collar so no one ever saw it.

The Upright GO 2: Perfect Your Posture Training Device is a cool piece of tech that could help your posture, for $89, a great price. Over the few days I used it, I was sitting up straighter for longer and longer each day.

Note: The price above reflects the retailer's listed price at the time of publication.