Chrissy Teigen shares the game day recipes she's serving this weekend

Chrissy Teigen may be juggling two kids, a thriving career and red carpets on the daily (did you see her Grammys look?!), but amid it all, she always carves out time to focus on her true passion — food! And right now, the two-time cookbook author and "Bring the Funny" host is all about the game day snacks, so much so that she's been hard at work on recipes for weeks now.

In an adorable video shared to Instagram earlier this month, Teigen posted footage of her 2-year-old son, Miles, taste-testing one of her creations for her newly launched Cravings by Chrissy Teigen food blog — and, um, he wasn't the biggest fan. "Miles, do you like it?" she asked him twice, before her son contemplated his bite and quietly responded, "No."

It's official: Miles is the world's most decisive toddler! "testing super bowl recipes for @cravingsbychrissyteigen! tough crowd. he really thought about it," Teigen captioned the video.

No offense to Miles, but Teigen shared the recipe for that snack he was eating (check out the Everything Pigs in a Blanket below) and we're definitely going to be serving those up this weekend. Who doesn't want "everything" seasoning and pigs in a blanket? That's a halftime no-brainer. What's clear is that football (and the food that accompanies it) reigns supreme in the Legend/Teigen household. "Game day is everything in our house, and basically the only time John gets full control over the TV!" Check out Teigen's favorite game day recipes and shop everything you need to make and serve them — all from the Cravings line, natch — below.

Chrissy Teigen's Everything Pigs in a Blanket

Fluffy and bursting with flavor, these lil' frankfurters are going to go fast, so you'll likely want to double down and make two batches. And if you want to steal Teigen's total look, grab up one of her gorgeous bread bowls to hold this delicious appetizer. (Makes 16 blankets)

Ingredients:

2 tablespoons poppy seeds

2 tablespoons white sesame seeds

2 tablespoons black sesame seeds

2 tablespoons dried minced onion

2 tablespoons Maldon sea salt

1 tablespoon dried minced garlic

1 (8-ounce) can Pillsbury crescent rolls

1 tablespoon Dijon mustard, plus more for dipping

16 mini sausages or cocktail weinies of your choice (we used Hilshire Farm Lil' smokies)

Directions:

Step 1: Make the everything bagel seasoning: Mix together the poppy seeds, white and black sesame seeds, onion, salt, and garlic in a medium bowl until well combined. (If using store-bought everything bagel seasoning, skip to step 2.)

Step 2: Preheat the oven to 375°F. Unroll the can of crescent roll dough and evenly spread the mustard across the top. Cut or gently pull apart the dough along the perforated lines into 8 triangles, then cut each triangle in half down the middle to form two even triangles (you should end up with 16 total).

Step 3: Put a weenie at the wide end of one of the triangles and roll up. Gently press one side into the prepared everything bagel seasoning, then put it bottom side down on a baking sheet. Repeat with remaining crescent dough and weenies, making sure to leave some space between each pig in a blanket. Reserve remaining everything bagel seasoning in a sealed container for another use.

Step 4: Bake until golden brown, 9 to 12 minutes. Remove from the oven and serve with more Dijon mustard, for dipping.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Chrissy Teigen's Cheesy Guacamole

Yes, you read this recipe name correctly. And yes, Teigen went there—and it was a move that really stirred up the foodie community. "Cheesy sharp cheddar bombs in every bite, and probably the most controversial recipe I have ever created," Teigen said. "Guacamole is a sacred thing to people. Adding cheese to it is kind of like when Bravo introduces a new Housewife. You want to hate her. You don't like change. But she grows on you and, eventually, you can't watch the show any other way. I have to give credit where credit is due. My ex-boyfriend's dad first introduced me to this treat. And I can tell that John so badly wants to hate it, but he can't. It's too good." Wow your guests and pair it with Teigen's hammered gold chip and dip server. (Serves 6)

Ingredients:

3 large Hass avocados

3 tablespoons fresh lime juice

½ teaspoon cayenne pepper

½ teaspoon ground cumin

½ teaspoon kosher salt

1 cup coarsely grated cheddar cheese

½ medium onion, diced

2 Roma (plum) tomatoes, seeded and diced

½ jalapeño pepper, seeded and finely minced

2 cloves garlic, minced

¼ cup chopped fresh cilantro leaves

Directions:

Step 1: Halve the avocados and scoop the flesh into a large bowl.

Step 2: Add 1½ tablespoons of the lime juice, the cayenne, cumin, and salt and mash with a potato masher until chunky.

Step 3: Fold in the cheddar, onion, tomatoes, jalapeño, garlic, cilantro, and remaining 1½ tablespoons lime juice.

Step 4: Press plastic wrap into the surface of the guacamole (this prevents it from turning brown) and let sit at room temperature for 1 hour before serving to let the flavors meld together.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Chrissy Teigen's King's Hawaiian Mini Cubano Sandwiches

Here's a truth bomb if we've ever heard of one: "If it starts with King's Hawaiian bread, it's got to be good," says Teigen. "A Cuban sandwich is a hot, pressed little number that always contains ham, cheese, and pickles. What it hasn't contained, until now, is my beloved King's Hawaiian bread, which has just the right squish factor to blanket the fillings in a crispy-soft smushy heaven." Here's how to make it yourself. (Makes 12 sandwiches)

Ingredients:

1 package King's Hawaiian original sweet rolls (12 rolls)

Vegetable oil, for brushing

6 slices slices deli ham

6 slices deli chicken or turkey

6 slices pepper jack cheese

Sliced dill pickles

2 tablespoons Dijon mustard

1 tablespoon mayonnaise

Directions:

Step 1: Place two large cast iron pans or two rimmed baking sheets of the same size in the oven and preheat to 400°F. While you're preheating, brush the underside of the entire connected sheet of King's Hawaiian rolls with vegetable oil, then place the whole thing on a cutting board. Using a serrated knife, carefully slice horizontally through the batch of rolls to create a top and a bottom sheet.

Step 2: Layer the roll bottom sheet with the pickles, ham, turkey, cheese, and pickles, then spread the mustard and mayo on the inside of the top roll.

Step 3: Using an oven mitt, remove one baking sheet from the oven to the stovetop (it's hot!!) and transfer the sandwich to the middle of the sheet (using two hands and moving the thing in one confident motion is the best way here). With the oven mitt, remove the second sheet from the oven and center it on top of the sandwich—you want to squash the sandwich a little bit. If using sheet pans, weight the top sheet down with something heavy and ovenproof, like a skillet (if using cast iron skillets the top one should be heavy enough on its own).

Step 4: Transfer the whole thing back to the oven and bake until the cheese is melted, the underside is golden, and the top is toasty, another 10-12 minutes. Remove from the oven, cut along the lines on the rolls, and serve!

Cravings by Chrissy Teigen serveware perfect for game day entertaining

Cravings by Chrissy Teigen Gold Colored Chip and Dip Server ($112; macys.com)

The perfect vessel for Teigen's cheesy guac recipe, this gold-colored cast-aluminum server has an elevated look that would easily glam up even the most casual of game day get-togethers."We love our chips and dips, and this one is seriously a dream come true," says Teigen. "It blends in with the neutral décor of our house, and is matte-shiny in the best possible way. Load it up with guac, onion dip, salsa, then chip it out to your heart's content.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Cravings by Chrissy Teigen Gold Colored Bread Bowl ($88; macys.com)

Whether you're stacking Teigen's Everything Pigs in a Blanket in here (add a ramekin for your mustard!) or filling it with your favorite snack mix, this matching gold cast-aluminum bowl has a hammered texture that you're going to love.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Cravings by Chrissy Teigen Mango Wood Rectangular Tray ($29.99; target.com)

The ideal catchall server for a big ol' game day spread, this one is handcrafted by Indian artisans and made of beautiful mango wood with a pretty metallic inlay. The best part? When it's not serving up sliders, the tray is pretty enough to keep out as a decorative piece. "The soft rectangular shape makes it perfect for carrying your favorite drinks out to guests, but it's deep enough to be used for salads, as a fruit bowl, or for a cheese & charcuterie platter," says Teigen. "You'll use it for everything!"

_______________________________________________________________________________

Cravings by Chrissy Teigen My Go To Serving Board ($24.99; target.com)

You know if this is Teigen's "go to" piece, it's going to be good — and versatile. Extra long at 18.5 inches, the serving board is great for a charcuterie spread but can also be used as a cutting board. Done and done.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Cravings by Chrissy Teigen Au Gratin Stoneware Baker ($25.99; macys.com)

No game day spread is complete without a completely over-the-top, cheese-filled dip, and this rustic stoneware baker is the perfect place to house your creation."This oval stoneware piece is just begging for a cheesy, bubbly potato gratin to be baked right inside, but it works just as well for serving," Teigen explains. "Its coppery finish gives it a little something extra, and the generous handle size means you can easily take it from oven to table."

_______________________________________________________________________________

Cravings by Chrissy Teigen Sand Glass 1.8 Quart Pitcher ($60; macys.com)

Sure, apps and a TV are key to hosting an epic game day party, but let's not discount the power of cocktails. Make a signature drink and serve it up in this pitcher, which looks vintage thanks to its bubble glass composition and cool rattan handle. "Can you say 'margaritas'? You can now, thanks to this pitcher, which might be one of the best-looking ones I've seen," says Teigen. "Sangria, water with mint & lemon—whatever it holds, it improves. Prepare for the compliments to pour freely!"

_______________________________________________________________________________

Cravings by Chrissy Teigen 7-Quart Dutch Oven ($119.99; macys.com)

You can never go wrong with a Dutch oven, and this cast-iron number from Cravings will get the job done. It's perfect for simmering your game day chili. We love the oval shape, that sleek champagne-gold lid handle, and the fact that it comes with a tabletop-protecting trivet.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Cravings by Chrissy Teigen 12-Inch Square Grill Pan ($84.99; macys.com)

Here's a little-known fact: This grill pan is Teigen's hidden secret when it comes to getting a restaurant-quality sear on her meats and veggies. So, if you've got sliders on your halftime menu (or wings, or shrimp!), look no further than this pretty blue enamel grill pan, which is oven-safe, too. And the author has a hilarious backstory behind the products design, too. "Did I ever tell you about the time when I dropped a piping hot cast-iron grill pan on the floor of our kitchen and the handle snapped. right. off?" she shared. "Yep, it's one of those things that I swear happened even though it never made it to Instagram. That's ONE of the reasons I love these grill pans—the super comfy double handles make moving them from the counter to the oven to the table really comfortable (no imbalanced heavy stuff!), and the pour spout lets you drain off grease or other liquid. And of course they have my extra raised grooves, which leave perfect grill marks every time."

_______________________________________________________________________________

Cravings by Chrissy Teigen Nonstick Fry Pan Set ($99.99; macys.com)

If you don't own a good set of nonstick pans — well, it's officially time. And this set, which includes 9- and 11-inch pans, is perfect for sauteeing veggies (or, um, bacon) for your favorite recipes.

_______________________________________________________________________________

'Cravings: Recipes for All the Food You Want to Eat' ($17.99, regularly $29.99; amazon.com)

The cookbook that earned Teigen major culinary street cred has more than 2,400 positive Amazon reviews, and it's also on sale right now.

_______________________________________________________________________________

'Cravings: Hungry for More' ($17.99, regularly $29.99; amazon.com)

Delving deeper into her personal life, this second cookbook is described as an "edible diary" that will have you craving everything from banana bread to pad thai carbonara.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed price at the time of publication.