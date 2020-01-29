(CNN) A bright pink slug species, found only on one mountain in Australia, has survived the devastating bushfires that ripped through much of its habitat.

The unique, eye-catching creature only lives on the slopes of an isolated inactive volcano in New South Wales , Mount Kaputar, from which they take their name.

After recent rainfall, rangers from New South Wales National Parks and Wildlife Service found "about 60" Mount Kaputar slugs alive, according to a recent post on the organization's Facebook page.

The Facebook post added that there had been fears for this "unusual species" after the fires impacted "much of its alpine habitat." "They may not be as cute as koalas or wallabies, but this species also plays an important role in its ecosystem," the post said.

