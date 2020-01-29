(CNN)Here's what you might have missed Wednesday on CNN:
-- The Senate impeachment trial continues today, as senators have the chance to ask questions to House managers or the White House defense counsel. Follow live updates here.
-- The White House has issued a threat to former national security adviser John Bolton to keep him from publishing his book.
-- About 200 American evacuees from China landed at a California military base as the deadly coronavirus spreads.
-- The helicopter carrying Kobe Bryant and eight others during the crash in California missed clearing the top of a hill by 20 to 30 feet.
-- Harvey Weinstein's criminal trial continues today, and two women are expected to testify about their sexual encounters with Weinstein.
-- Chris Doleman, Hall of Fame defensive end, died at 58 after battling cancer for two years.
-- Billions of chicks will be saved because France plans to ban the controversial practice of shredding live male chicks.