From 'Kanywood' to 'rubbing minds' -- Oxford English Dictionary adds 29 Nigerian words and phrases

(CNN) The Oxford English Dictionary (OED) has added a big batch of Nigerian words to its new edition, in recognition of the way people from the African country have helped to shape the English language.

Oxford University Press, which publishes the dictionary, said it had added 29 new Nigerian English words and expressions to its latest update -- including words derived from the Nigerian languages of Hausa and Yoruba as well as a number of unique Nigerian coinages.

English is used by millions of Nigerians in their daily communication, the OED said.