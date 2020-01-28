Albatrosses fitted with tracking devices are helping to crack down on illegal fishing

(CNN) People fishing illegally in the world's oceans may soon need to watch out for more than patrol boats, after scientists tested how effective albatrosses were in tracking fishing vessels.

In a six-month trial, researchers attached portable data logging devices to 169 of the giant sea birds and then tracked them. Albatrosses were chosen because of their attraction to fishing vessels and their ability to cover vast areas of ocean.

Researchers from France, New Zealand and the UK said that illegal and undeclared ocean fisheries damage ecosystems by overexploiting fish stocks and catching threatened species.

"Innovative ways to monitor the oceans are urgently required," the study state. The study was published Monday in the US journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.

The research was carried out in the southern Indian Ocean, extending between South Africa and New Zealand.

