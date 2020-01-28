A man bought a Rolex for $345 in 1974. Its current value knocked him off his feet

(CNN) A man brought a Rolex watch he purchased in 1974 for $345.97 to an antiques show to find out its current value. His reaction: priceless.

Told a watch like his is now worth $400,000 at auction between, the man toppled to the ground

But the appraiser wasn't finished. Because of the watch's pristine condition, the watch was valued at between $500,000 and $700,000.

What causes this guy to lose it on @RoadshowPBS?!



Monday at 8 pm on #VermontPBS. pic.twitter.com/O8VpwVzuQl — Vermont PBS (@VermontPBS) January 26, 2020

The man appeared on the PBS series "Antiques Roadshow" with his unworn Rolex Oyster Cosmograph Reference No. 6263 in hopes of learning its value.

The show travels across the country "in search of America's hidden treasures." During Monday night's episode, which featured the man and his Rolex, the show was at Bonanzaville in Fargo, North Dakota.

Read More