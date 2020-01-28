$500,000 worth of jewelry was in a backpack stolen from a Philadelphia hotel

(CNN) A backpack containing $500,000 worth of jewelry was stolen from a Philadelphia hotel Monday morning, police said.

Philadelphia police say the backpack was stolen from the Sofitel Hotel at around 10:30 a.m. Monday.

Investigators described the suspect as 6 feet tall with a thin build. He was wearing a dark colored jacket, red shirt, dark colored pants and black and white sneakers, police said.

Police have not identified the backpack's owner.

Anyone with information on the stolen backpack is asked to call the Philadelphia Police Department.