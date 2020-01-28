$500,000 worth of jewelry was in a backpack stolen from a Philadelphia hotel

By Patrick Cornell and Hollie Silverman, CNN

Updated 12:46 AM ET, Tue January 28, 2020

Philadelphia police released a surveillance image of the suspect.
(CNN)A backpack containing $500,000 worth of jewelry was stolen from a Philadelphia hotel Monday morning, police said.

Philadelphia police say the backpack was stolen from the Sofitel Hotel at around 10:30 a.m. Monday.
Investigators described the suspect as 6 feet tall with a thin build. He was wearing a dark colored jacket, red shirt, dark colored pants and black and white sneakers, police said.
Police have not identified the backpack's owner.
    Anyone with information on the stolen backpack is asked to call the Philadelphia Police Department.