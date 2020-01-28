The NFL and nearly half of its teams had their Twitter accounts hacked

(CNN) With less than a week to go until Super Bowl LIV, the NFL is dealing with a breach that saw the Twitter accounts for nearly half of the league's teams get hacked.

Among the teams affected by the breach, which took place over several hours Monday, were the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs, who are playing in the Super Bowl this weekend.

The NFL said Tuesday it had managed to secure all league and club accounts.

The NFL's official Twitter account appears to have been affected, along with the accounts of the Chiefs, 49ers, Green Bay Packers, Dallas Cowboys, Denver Broncos, Indianapolis Colts, Houston Texans, New York Giants, Philadelphia Eagles, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Los Angeles Chargers, Cleveland Browns, Arizona Cardinals and Chicago Bears.

Dov Kleiman, an NFL reporter, posted screenshots of the accounts that appear to have been hacked.

